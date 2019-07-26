Go to the main site
    CEC counts 100% of vote in Ukraine's parliamentary elections

    26 July 2019, 15:10

    NUR-SULTAN - KYIV. KAZINFORM - The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Ukraine has processed 100% of electronic voting protocols in multi-member constituency in Ukraine's snap parliamentary elections, Ukrinform reports.

    According to the data on the CEC’s website, the Servant of the People party garnered 43.16% of the vote, the Opposition Platform - For Life - 13.05%, the Batkivshchyna All-Ukrainian Association – 8.18%, the European Solidarity party - 8.10%, the Holos party - 5.82%.

    Other parties do not overcome the 5% electoral threshold. In particular, Oleh Liashko's Radical Party received 4.01% of the vote, the Strength and Honor party – 3.82%, the Opposition Bloc - 3.03%.

    Snap parliamentary elections were held in Ukraine on July 21.

    The Central Election Commission has to establish and announce the voting results in multi-member constituency and single-member constituencies no later than fifteen days after the election day.

