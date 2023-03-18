CEC Chairman Nurlan Abdirov holds meetings with international observers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On March 17-18, Chairman of the Central Election Commission Nurlan Abdirov held meetings with the international observers who had arrived in Astana to monitor the early parliamentary elections set for tomorrow, March 19, Kazinform learned from the CEC.

On March 17, Nurlan Abdirov met with the chairpersons of the central election commissions of Azerbaijan, Moldova, Mongolia, members of the central election commissions of Turkiye, delegations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, CSTO Parliamentary Assembly and the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States.

The members of the delegations got familiarized with the course of preparation for the early parliamentary elections and the course of implementation of reforms in election legislation as well as with the results of registration of candidates and party lists of the political parties.

The CEC Chairman thanked the international observers for coming to Kazakhstan to monitor the election process. He emphasized that Kazakhstan took all required measures to hold the elections in accordance with the national legislation and international standards.

He noted that the CEC takes all necessary measures to hold fair and free elections as per the national legislation and high democratic standards and added that 793 observers from 12 international organizations and 41 countries would monitor the elections.

In turn, the representatives of the delegations noted a high level of organization of the election process.

On March 18, Nurlan Abdirov met with a delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union of Belarus and Russia, Chairman of the Central Commission on Election and Referendum of Tajikistan Bakhtiyor Hudoerzoda and with a group of international observers from the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly.

Nurlan Abdirov briefed the guests about the course of preparation for holding the election of Majilis deputies and preparedness of the polling stations for voting and answered the meeting participants’ questions on organization and holding the elections.

The CEC Chairman emphasized that Kazakhstan gives special attention to the participation of international observers in the upcoming elections.

The heads of delegations pointed out calm and friendly atmosphere in the country on the eve of elections, high professionalism of the election campaign organizers and expressed readiness to observe the elections in an unbiased and impartial manner.



