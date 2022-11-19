Go to the main site
    CEC Chairman meets CSTO PA delegation

    19 November 2022, 11:47

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Central Election Commission Nurlan Abdirov has met today with a delegation of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly led by Coordinator of the group Vagharshak Hakobyan, Kazinform learned from the CEC press office.

    The delegation was informed about the results of the electoral campaign stages, the candidates registered by the CEC, the number of polling stations, and the results of accreditation of foreign observers.

    The CSTO PA members thanked the Kazakh side for the information provided and noted high level of organization of the election process.

    A briefing for mass media was held after the meeting.


    Photo: www.election.gov.kz

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan 2022 Presidential Election
