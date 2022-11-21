Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
CEC announces preliminary results of Nov 20 presidential elections

21 November 2022, 11:30
21 November 2022, 11:30

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Central Election Commission has announced the preliminary results of the Nov 20 Presidential Elections, Kazinform reports.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev – 81.31% (6,456,392 votes);

Zhiguli Dairabayev – 3.42 % (271, 641 votes);

Karakat Abden – 2.60% (206 ,206 votes);

Meiram Kazhyken – 2.53% (200,907 votes);

Nurlan Auesbayev – 2.22% (176,116 votes);

Салтанат Турсынбекова – 2.12% (168,731 votes);

«None of the above» option –. 5.8% (460 ,484 votes);


News