CEC announces final results of Nov 20 presidential election

22 November 2022, 12:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had been elected the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Chairman of the Central Election Commission Nurlan Abdirov said, Kazinform reports.

In his words, the Central Election Commission has received the protocols from all territorial commissions. «Based on these decisions, we can summarize the outcome of the early presidential election. The number of voters who received the ballots stands at 8,300,046 people, which is 69.44% of the total number of voters,» said Abdirov.

According to him, 6,456,393 voters or 81.31% cast their votes for Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. 460,484 voters or 5.8% chose «none-of-the-above» option.

As for other candidates, the results look as following:

Zhiguli Dairabayev - 271,641 votes (3.42%),

Karakat Abden - 206,000 votes (2.6%),

Meiram Kazhyken - 300,907 votes (2.53%),

Nurlan Auesbayev – 176,116 votes (2.22%), and

Saltanat Turssynbekova – 168,731 votes (2.12%).

«The preliminary results of the presidential election announced yesterday have been confirmed by official protocols. As per the law «On Elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan», the candidate securing more than 50% votes is deemed to be elected the President of the Republic. Thus, on November 20, 2022, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was elected the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan,» Nurlan Abdirov added.


