    CEC accredits almost 400 int’l observers for upcoming parliamentary elections

    5 January 2021, 09:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan have accredited almost 400 observers from foreign countries and international organizations for the upcoming parliamentary elections, Kazinform reports.

    The CEC wrapped up the accreditation process at 6:00 pm Nur-Sultan time on Monday, January 4.

    According to the CEC, 398 international observers will monitor elections to the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Majilis, and maslikhats (local administrations).

    322 observers will represent ten international organizations, including the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (48 observers), CIS Executive Committee (179), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (4), the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (9), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (15), the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking Countries (7), the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly (7), the Turkic-Speaking Countries Parliamentary Assembly (9), the Delegation of the EU in Kazakhstan (2).

    31 observers will represent 31 foreign countries, namely Jordan, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Moldova, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Russia, Romania, Indian, the Philippines, Hungary, Spain, Norway, France, Switzerland, Poland, Czechia, Italy, Estonia, Ukraine, Germany, Belgium, Palestine, Great Britain, Mongolia, Sweden, Canada, and Finland.


