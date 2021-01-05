Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

CEC accredits almost 400 int’l observers for upcoming parliamentary elections

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 January 2021, 09:35
CEC accredits almost 400 int’l observers for upcoming parliamentary elections

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan have accredited almost 400 observers from foreign countries and international organizations for the upcoming parliamentary elections, Kazinform reports.

The CEC wrapped up the accreditation process at 6:00 pm Nur-Sultan time on Monday, January 4.

According to the CEC, 398 international observers will monitor elections to the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Majilis, and maslikhats (local administrations).

322 observers will represent ten international organizations, including the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (48 observers), CIS Executive Committee (179), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (4), the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (9), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (15), the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking Countries (7), the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly (7), the Turkic-Speaking Countries Parliamentary Assembly (9), the Delegation of the EU in Kazakhstan (2).

31 observers will represent 31 foreign countries, namely Jordan, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Moldova, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Russia, Romania, Indian, the Philippines, Hungary, Spain, Norway, France, Switzerland, Poland, Czechia, Italy, Estonia, Ukraine, Germany, Belgium, Palestine, Great Britain, Mongolia, Sweden, Canada, and Finland.


Parliament   Elections   Majilis   Elections in Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023