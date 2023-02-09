CEC accredits 25 observers for Majilis and maslikhat elections in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As of today, the Foreign Ministry submitted candidatures of 37 observers for the upcoming Majilis and maslikhat elections in Kazakhstan, Mukhtar Yerman, Secretary of the Kazakh Central Election Commission, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Since the international observation institution was announced open on January 20, 2023, the Central Election Commission has accredited 25 observers from a foreign country and two international organizations. As of today, the Foreign Ministry submitted candidatures of 37 observers from two foreign countries and one international organization,» said Yerman at a Kazakh CEC meeting.

Particularly, two Chinese and three Dutch candidatures, the CEC Secretary explained.

«Also, the OSCE/ODIHR observation mission includes 32 observers,» said the speaker.

Kazakhstan is to hold elections to the Majilis of the Kazakh parliament and maslikhats on March 19, 2023.