Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    CEC accredits 24 long-term OSCE/ODIHR observers for parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan

    10 December 2020, 18:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Central Election Commission has registered 24 long-term observers of the ODIHR/OSCE election observation mission for the upcoming parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Anastasiya Shchegortsova, since the opening of the international election observation mission in Kazakhstan on October 22, 2020 the Central Election Commission has accredited 62 observers from 3 international organizations and 5 foreign countries.

    She also added that as of December 10, 2020 the Foreign Ministry has included the names of 24 long-term observers of the ODIHR/OSCE election observation mission for the upcoming parliamentary elections for accreditation by the Central Election Commission.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Parliament Elections Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev to hold a number of meetings
    Head of State receives OSCE PA President
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region