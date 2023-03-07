Go to the main site
    CEC accredits 157 observers for Majilis elections in Kazakhstan

    7 March 2023, 14:25

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan has accredited 157 international observers for the upcoming elections to the lower chamber of parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the CEC Secretary Mukhtar Yerman, since the international observation institution was announced open, the Central Election Commission has accredited 165 observers from 16 foreign countries and four international organizations.

    As of today, candidatures of 157 observers from 23 foreign countries and international organizations have been submitted, he added.

    Kazakhstan is to hold elections to the Majilis of the Kazakh parliament and maslikhats on March 19, 2023.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

