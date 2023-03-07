Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

CEC accredits 157 observers for Majilis elections in Kazakhstan

7 March 2023, 14:25
CEC accredits 157 observers for Majilis elections in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan has accredited 157 international observers for the upcoming elections to the lower chamber of parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the CEC Secretary Mukhtar Yerman, since the international observation institution was announced open, the Central Election Commission has accredited 165 observers from 16 foreign countries and four international organizations.

As of today, candidatures of 157 observers from 23 foreign countries and international organizations have been submitted, he added.

Kazakhstan is to hold elections to the Majilis of the Kazakh parliament and maslikhats on March 19, 2023.


Теги:
Read also
Head of State Tokayev attends events marking Nauryz holiday
Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan loses in 1st round of ATP Challenger event in Switzerland
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open
President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
March 22. Today’s Birthdays
66 Kazakhstanis test positive for COVID-19 in 24h
A new epoch in Kazakhstan’s political development begins - President
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 March 22. Today’s Birthdays
5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open

News