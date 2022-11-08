CEC accredits 134 foreign observers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Central Election Commission accredited 134 foreign observers from November 1 to 7, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Since September 22, 2022, the Institute of International Observers for Extraordinary Presidential Elections has accredited 139 observers from international organizations and 8 more observers from foreign countries.

«From November 1 to 7, the Central Election Commission presented candidacies of 134 observers from 4 international organizations and 14 foreign states. 110 observers represent four international organizations including the CIS – 55 observers, CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly – 34 observers, SCO Mission – 19 observers, and the Organization of Turkic States – two observers. 24 candidates were nominated from 14 foreign states including Great Britain, Iraq, Italy, Latvia, Serbia, Uzbekistan, and Finland – two observers from each country, while Armenia, Hungary, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Poland and Thailand will send one observer each. Four observers will come from the Russian Federation,» said CEC Secretary Mukhtar Yerman.

In general, the CEC has accredited 271 observers as of 8 November 2022, with the consideration of two observers withdrawn earlier.

The list of observers will be updated upon receiving new requests on accreditation, Mukhtar Yerman added.



