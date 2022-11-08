Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    CEC accredits 134 foreign observers

    8 November 2022, 15:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Central Election Commission accredited 134 foreign observers from November 1 to 7, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Since September 22, 2022, the Institute of International Observers for Extraordinary Presidential Elections has accredited 139 observers from international organizations and 8 more observers from foreign countries.

    «From November 1 to 7, the Central Election Commission presented candidacies of 134 observers from 4 international organizations and 14 foreign states. 110 observers represent four international organizations including the CIS – 55 observers, CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly – 34 observers, SCO Mission – 19 observers, and the Organization of Turkic States – two observers. 24 candidates were nominated from 14 foreign states including Great Britain, Iraq, Italy, Latvia, Serbia, Uzbekistan, and Finland – two observers from each country, while Armenia, Hungary, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Poland and Thailand will send one observer each. Four observers will come from the Russian Federation,» said CEC Secretary Mukhtar Yerman.

    In general, the CEC has accredited 271 observers as of 8 November 2022, with the consideration of two observers withdrawn earlier.

    The list of observers will be updated upon receiving new requests on accreditation, Mukhtar Yerman added.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan 2022 Presidential Election
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk
    Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
    Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
    Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan in three days coming
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    3 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
    4 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    5 November 18. Today's Birthdays