Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

CEC accredits 134 foreign observers

8 November 2022, 15:15
CEC accredits 134 foreign observers
8 November 2022, 15:15

CEC accredits 134 foreign observers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Central Election Commission accredited 134 foreign observers from November 1 to 7, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Since September 22, 2022, the Institute of International Observers for Extraordinary Presidential Elections has accredited 139 observers from international organizations and 8 more observers from foreign countries.

«From November 1 to 7, the Central Election Commission presented candidacies of 134 observers from 4 international organizations and 14 foreign states. 110 observers represent four international organizations including the CIS – 55 observers, CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly – 34 observers, SCO Mission – 19 observers, and the Organization of Turkic States – two observers. 24 candidates were nominated from 14 foreign states including Great Britain, Iraq, Italy, Latvia, Serbia, Uzbekistan, and Finland – two observers from each country, while Armenia, Hungary, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Poland and Thailand will send one observer each. Four observers will come from the Russian Federation,» said CEC Secretary Mukhtar Yerman.

In general, the CEC has accredited 271 observers as of 8 November 2022, with the consideration of two observers withdrawn earlier.

The list of observers will be updated upon receiving new requests on accreditation, Mukhtar Yerman added.


Related news
9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Read also
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev meets election observers of TurkPA
Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Albina Kakenova and Safina Safiulina of Kazakhstan top ATF U14&16 rankings
2 Kazakh boxers enter top 5 of WBC rankings
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan in three days coming
Elections 2022: Kazakhstanis staying in Ukraine to cast their votes in Warsaw
News Partner
Popular
1 COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours
2 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
3 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
4 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News