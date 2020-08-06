Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
CCTV cameras help spot quarantine breachers in public transport in Almaty

Adlet Seilkhanov
6 August 2020, 10:25
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – In Almaty, smart CCTV cameras installed in public transport have helped spot breaches of mask wearing and social distancing rules, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The pilot project regarding the installment of CCTV cameras in public transport in Almaty city aims to ensure the sanitary and epidemic rules are followed by passengers.

According to Almaty mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev’s Instagram page, 52 breachers of mask wearing rules, 89 breachers caught wearing masks improperly as well as violations of social distancing rules have been detected since the project piloted.


