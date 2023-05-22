Go to the main site
    Catania airport reopens to air traffic after Etna eruption

    22 May 2023, 16:54

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Catania airport in eastern Sicily reopened to air traffic at 9 am on Monday after being closed temporarily on Sunday due to volcanic activity on nearby Etna, according to airport management company Sac, ANSA reports.

    Sac said flight operations would be restored «with initial limitations», stressing that «delays may therefore occur» and inviting passengers to «inquire about the status of their flight with the airlines».

    Flights were suspended at the international airport on Sunday due to the presence of lavic ash from Europe's tallest active volcano, around 60 km to the north.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

