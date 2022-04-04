Go to the main site
    Catalin Radu appointed as Director General of Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan

    4 April 2022, 19:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - By the decision of the Board of Directors, Catalin Radu was appointed as Director General of the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan JSC, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan.

    Catalin Radu has extensive experience in civil aviation. Previously, he held the position of Deputy Director for Flight Safety at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), as well as, the First Vice-President of the 37th Assembly of ICAO.

    Throughout the years, Catalin Radu had held a number of executive and managerial positions at the Romanian Ministry of Transport. At the European level, he has more than 25 years of experience in safety, including within international aviation organizations. He also was the President of the ECAC - European Civil Aviation Conference, Vice President of EUROCONTROL and ECAC Coordinator for Safety Issues. Additionally, he served as Chairman of the High-Level Conference on USOAP/SMS/SSP and is a founder member of the Aviation Safety Foundation.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Appointments, dismissals
