Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Environment

Caspian seal studies launched in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
22 July 2020, 09:59
Caspian seal studies launched in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Fisheries Research and Production Center - a subsidiary of the National Agrarian Science and Education Center - and the Institute of Hydrobiology have embarked on a study of the Caspian seals under the 2018-20 program, Kazinform reports.

The study focuses on the Caspian seals' nutritional status, hauling-out, population conditions in the Kazakh part of the Caspian Sea as well as possible threats to their survival, including overfishing, habitat degradation, contamination, and entanglements.

Notably, the Caspian seal is introduced in the IUCN Red List (The International Union for Conservation of Nature) as endangered species.

The study suggests some legislative amends to the Environmental Code including limited oil operations, restrictions on navigation and fishing near haul-outs of the seals. The study also centers on raising public awareness on the impact of fishing on population conditions of the Caspian seal.


Environment   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023