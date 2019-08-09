Go to the main site
    Caspian seal rehabilitation center opens in Kazakhstan

    9 August 2019, 14:45

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM The country’s first Caspian seal studies reserach and rehabilitation centre opened in Aktau, Kazakhstan, the Forestry and Wildlife Committee press service said.

    The centre is called to treat and rehabilitate sick and injured seals and release then the good doers back to their habitat, Caspian Sea. The centre is initiated by the Sabi Charity Fund and Central Asian Institute of Environmental Sciences.

    The Caspian seal is the only marine mammal present in the Caspian Sea. Its population does not exceed 100,000 species and its year-on-year reduction is quite alarming.

    It is noteworthy, Kazakhstani and Russian scientists approved this July the Caspian Seal Research Program in the waterways of the Northern Caspian for five years ahead.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

