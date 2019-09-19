Go to the main site
    Caspian Sea connects not only neighboring countries, but also Asia and Europe

    19 September 2019, 15:10

    BAKU. KAZINFORM Azerbaijan closely cooperates in the political and economic spheres with each of the Caspian littoral states, which is an important factor for ensuring mutual security and trust in the Caspian Sea region, said Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President for border and Caspian Sea issues Khalaf Khalafov, Trend reports.

    He made the remarks at the opening of the 9th International Caspian Energy Forum Baku – 2019 exhibition in Baku. Khalafov also noted that the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea covers three directions, Trend reports.

    «The first is the further strengthening of cooperation in the region, the impetus for political dialogue and the development of international relations between the Caspian states. The second is the economic direction, and the third is strengthening environmental cooperation,« he said.

    »Forming the ecological law of the Caspian Sea region will contribute to all the projects implemented here meeting international environmental standards. The Caspian Sea connects not only neighboring countries but also Asia and Europe,» he added.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

