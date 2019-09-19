Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Caspian Sea connects not only neighboring countries, but also Asia and Europe

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
19 September 2019, 15:10
Caspian Sea connects not only neighboring countries, but also Asia and Europe

BAKU. KAZINFORM Azerbaijan closely cooperates in the political and economic spheres with each of the Caspian littoral states, which is an important factor for ensuring mutual security and trust in the Caspian Sea region, said Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President for border and Caspian Sea issues Khalaf Khalafov, Trend reports.

He made the remarks at the opening of the 9th International Caspian Energy Forum Baku – 2019 exhibition in Baku. Khalafov also noted that the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea covers three directions, Trend reports.

«The first is the further strengthening of cooperation in the region, the impetus for political dialogue and the development of international relations between the Caspian states. The second is the economic direction, and the third is strengthening environmental cooperation,« he said.

»Forming the ecological law of the Caspian Sea region will contribute to all the projects implemented here meeting international environmental standards. The Caspian Sea connects not only neighboring countries but also Asia and Europe,» he added.


Foreign policy    Government of Kazakhstan   Caspian countries   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam