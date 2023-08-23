Caspian Pipeline Consortium system operating normally – KMG

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The system of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium is operating in normal mode, KazMunayGas Board Chairman Bulat Zakirov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«In fact, the Baltic Fleet ports were attacked by surface drones on August 4. I must say that the CPC maritime terminal is located at some distance from the Novorossiysk sea port. There was no damage to the infrastructure of the CPC. The pipeline system operates normally,» said Zakirov.

The Consortium commissioned a new oil quantity and quality measurement system, significantly increasing the flexibility of terminals in shipping oil in the upcoming autumn-winter storm season.

The speaker stressed that the system of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium is operating in normal mode.