Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Caspian Pipeline Consortium system operating normally – KMG

    23 August 2023, 15:16

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The system of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium is operating in normal mode, KazMunayGas Board Chairman Bulat Zakirov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «In fact, the Baltic Fleet ports were attacked by surface drones on August 4. I must say that the CPC maritime terminal is located at some distance from the Novorossiysk sea port. There was no damage to the infrastructure of the CPC. The pipeline system operates normally,» said Zakirov.

    The Consortium commissioned a new oil quantity and quality measurement system, significantly increasing the flexibility of terminals in shipping oil in the upcoming autumn-winter storm season.

    The speaker stressed that the system of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium is operating in normal mode.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    KazMunayGas Oil & Gas
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    European MP Tomáš Zdechovský on Kazakh President Tokayev’s state-of-the-nation address
    Tokayev gives instructions to water resources and irrigation minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    2 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    3 Abu Dhabi to host global summit for faith leaders to address climate crisis ahead of COP28
    4 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights
    5 Foreign Minister Vassilenko receives credentials from newly appointed Czech Ambassador