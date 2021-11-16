Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Caspian Pipeline Consortium’s yearly capacity set to reach 80mln tons – Kazakh President

Adlet Seilkhanov
16 November 2021, 12:25
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated expectations regarding increase in the capacity of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Since 2001 over 745 million tons of oil have been exported to world markets via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium. Its capacity rose by almost 2.5 times to up to 67mln tons per year,» said Kazakh President Tokayev at a solemn meeting of the members of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium to mark 25 years since the signing of the shareholder agreement.

According to President Tokayev addressed, the figure is set to be increased to up to 80mln tons per year by 2023.

«In general, the Consortium is a key element of oil and gas complex of Kazakhstan contributing to the economic development and well-being of the citizens,» said the Kazakh Head of State.

