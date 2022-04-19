Caspian Pipeline Consortium damage costs KZT 100-150 bln, Kazakh Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) damage cost is estimated at KZT 100-150 bln,» Kazakh Deputy PM-Finance Minister Yerulan Zhamaubayev said.

«There are no precise damage cost estimates yet as all depends on the length of repair works and whether there will be any sanctions or not. The damage caused by the failure at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium to Kazakhstan is estimated between KZT 100-150 bln,» the Minister told journalists following the Government meeting.

As earlier reported, loading facilities at the Novorossiysk sea terminal had been damaged as a result of the storm halting Kazakhstan’s CPC oil exports. Commenting on the situation the Kazakh Minister announced the worst-case scenario.