Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Caspian Pipeline Consortium damage costs KZT 100-150 bln, Kazakh Ministry

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 April 2022, 12:00
Caspian Pipeline Consortium damage costs KZT 100-150 bln, Kazakh Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) damage cost is estimated at KZT 100-150 bln,» Kazakh Deputy PM-Finance Minister Yerulan Zhamaubayev said.

«There are no precise damage cost estimates yet as all depends on the length of repair works and whether there will be any sanctions or not. The damage caused by the failure at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium to Kazakhstan is estimated between KZT 100-150 bln,» the Minister told journalists following the Government meeting.

As earlier reported, loading facilities at the Novorossiysk sea terminal had been damaged as a result of the storm halting Kazakhstan’s CPC oil exports. Commenting on the situation the Kazakh Minister announced the worst-case scenario.


Oil & Gas   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Finance  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023