‘Caspian Five’ countries to adopt roadmap to boost transport routes

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – The Aktau port could become a center of the transport corridors «North-South» and «East-West,» Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov stated while addressing a plenary meeting of the 2nd Caspian Economic Forum, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Kazakhstan have ambitious plans to form cross-border hubs set to raise the capacities of the «North-South» and «East-West» corridors. Among them, Aktau and Kuryk ports, Khorgos dry port, international industrial cooperation center «Central Asia», and others, facilitating greater trade flows with the Caspian countries, then with international markets,» said Kazakh Premier Smailov.

The Kazakh Prime Minister also accentuates the initiative of the Head of State to create a Caspian food hub and turn it into a major transport and logistics center in the Aktau port.

He said that in order to fully realize the potential of cross-regional trade it is necessary to improve the region’s transport connectedness. The Aktau port could become a center of the route «India-Persian Gulf countries-Iran-Kazakhstan-Russia,» said the Kazakh Prime Minister.

Kazakhstan is ready for practical joint action to enhance the region’s transit potential, he said.

According to him, the forum’s participants agreed to develop a roadmap on capacity-building of transport routes.

The Caspian Economic Forum was established following the decision of the leaders of the «Caspian Five» (Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan) at the Firth Summit in Aktau in 2018.

The current event brought together over 1,000 delegations from the «Caspian Five» countries as well as Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan.



