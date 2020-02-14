Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Caspian Chess Championship to be held in Iran

    14 February 2020, 20:18

    RASHT. KAZINFORM The 18th International Caspian Chess Championship will kick off in Rasht city, northern Iran, from tomorrow.

    Top Chess official of Gilan province Kiyoumars Bayat told IRNA on Thursday that the competition which was delayed due to heavy snow in Northern Iran, will begin from Friday evening in the province’s central city, Rasht.

    The heavy snowfall which started on Sunday evening in different parts of Gilan province and continued until Tuesday caused water and electricity outage in various cities and blocked many of the roads as well as the Rasht-Qazvin freeway, IRNA reports.

    Almost 900 chess players from Azerbaijan Republic, Armenia, Georgia, Iran, Iraq, Russia, Turkey and Turkmenistan have registered to participate in the competition.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Caspian countries Sport World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Andrey Golubev eases into Heilbronner Neckarcup semis
    Kazakh Sagandykova strolls into W15 Nakhon Si Thammarat quarterfinals
    Astana’s Cees Bol sixth in Prologue ZLM Tour
    Astana Qazaqstan Team vying for top honors at Critérium du Dauphiné
    Popular
    1 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    2 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    3 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    4 President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
    5 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies