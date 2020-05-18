Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Alzhanova Raushan
18 May 2020, 09:32
Cascade reservoir basin to be built in Zhambyl region

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - The Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan Magzum Mirzagaliev has visited Zhambyl region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the region’s Akim, the Minister got acquainted with the projects being implemented to create an effective irrigation system.

The head of the Ministry visited a number of water facilities in several areas of Zhambyl region. The area of ​​irrigated agricultural land in the region is about 110 thousand hectares. It is planned to increase it to 200 thousand ha. It is also planned to repair the existing water reservoirs and build at least three more small water storage reservoirs. Thus, it is expected to erect Akmola water reservoir basin, with a capacity of 11 million cubic meters of water, on the border of Talas and Baizak districts. The objective of this land reclamation project, worth KZT4.8 billion, is to supply water for irrigation along the Talas River below the Temirbek gauging station.

At the moment the reconstruction of the Karakonuz, Tasotkel, Yntaly reservoir basins has been completed in the region.

It is worth noting that Zhambyl region has 117 impounds, 5 reservoir basins, 13 main canals with a total length of more than three thousand kilometers. The area of ​​irrigated land is 114 thousand hectares.


