Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Economy

    Cargo turnover up 1.5% in Kazakhstan

    16 July 2019, 13:17

    NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM The cargo turnover hit 286,185 ton/kilometers for the first six monthsof 2019 that is 1.5% higher than in the same period of 2018, the Kazakh Statistics Committee reports.

    In particular,cargo turnover by road reports increase by 8.7% to stand at 1,904 bln ton/kilometers.

    Passenger turnoverreached 141,081 bln passenger-kilometers for the first six months of the yearthat is 4.5% more against the analogous period of 2018. 11,426 bln passengers traveledby car during the first six months of 2019 that is 2.7% more against the last January-June.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Statistics Transport
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    3 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    4 Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    5 Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings