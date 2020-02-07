Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Cargo transportations in Kazakhstan exceed 4mn tonnes for second consecutive year

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
7 February 2020, 11:48
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM For a second year in a row, the volume of cargo transportations in Kazakhstan have exceeded 4bn tonnes. Almost 84% of all goods and luggage have been transported by motor vehicles.

According to Ranking.kz, freight and baggage transportation by all types of vehicles in 2019 amounted to 4.2 billion tonnes - 3.3% higher against 2018. This indicator keeps growing for a third consecutive year.

The biggest volume of cargo transportations in Kazakhstan falls on Karaganda region: 864mn tonnes, that is 4.6% higher compared to 2018.

Then comes the East Kazakhstan region where the volume of cargo transportations reached 662.2mn tonnes (+5.4%). Kostanay region stands the third with 320.1mn tonnes (+7.8%).

In January-December 2019, motor vehicles transported 3.6bn tonnes of cargo (83.8% of the total volume of cargo transportations), that is 3.7% higher against the same period of the previous year.

408mn tonnes of cargo or 9.6% of the total volume were transported by railroad (+2.5)

279.6mn tonnes or 6.6% of the total volume of cargo were transported by other types of vehicles.


