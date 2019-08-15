Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Cargo transportation grows by 1.7% in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
15 August 2019, 10:30
Cargo transportation grows by 1.7% in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Cargo transportation in Kazakhstan in January-July 2019 made 339.306bn TKM that is 1.7% more against the same period in 2018, Kazinform reports.

According to the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy, road cargo transportation jumped by 8.1%. The volume of commodity transportation made 2.295bn tonnes (+3.8%).

Passenger transportation in the reporting period reached 167.564bn PKM (+4.7%). Movement of passengers by motor transport has increased by 5.5%.

13.478bn passengers carried by transport in Kazakhstan since the beginning of the year (+3%).

Statistics  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone