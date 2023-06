Cardiac Center resumes routine surgeries and treatment in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Routine surgeries and treatment have been resumed in the Cardiac Center of Atyrau city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Cardiac Center has resumed heart and vessel surgeries as well as treatment of patients with heart diseases. It was said that the Atyrau Cardiac Center had a COVID-19 facility in the summer, treating over 600 coronavirus patients since June.