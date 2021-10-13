Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Environment

Carbon neutrality doctrine should take into account needs of Kazakhstan’s economy

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
13 October 2021, 18:27
Carbon neutrality doctrine should take into account needs of Kazakhstan’s economy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev touched upon the issue of the doctrine that will help Kazakhstan achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing the international conference themed ‘Ways to Achieve the Paris Agreement Goals and Kazakhstan’s Carbon Neutrality’ in Nur-Sultan on Wednesday, the President said Kazakhstan will reveal its doctrine for achieving carbon neutrality at the conference.

The doctrine, according to the Head of State, involves low-carbon transformation in domestic economy and industry. The Kazakh minister of ecology, geology and natural resources will give an in-depth insight into the doctrine later at the conference.

President Tokayev stressed that the final variant of the doctrine should be pragmatic, rational and take into account the needs of Kazakhstan’s economy.

Earlier it was reported that the international conference themed ‘Ways to Achieve the Paris Agreement Goals and Kazakhstan’s Carbon Neutrality’ had kicked off in the Kazakh capital with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Serikkali Brekeshev as well as UN high-raking officials, international experts, representatives of business circles and civil society.


President of Kazakhstan    Environment   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023