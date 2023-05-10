Go to the main site
    Carbon monoxide poisoning likely caused death of 5 people in Almaty region, police say

    10 May 2023, 12:55

    KONAYEV. KAZINFORM Police say carbon monoxide poisoning could lead to death of five members of one family in Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

    As reported, the incident occurred on May 4. Six residents of Kolashy village in Almaty region got poisoned with an unknown substance. Five of them - a man, born 1984, and his four children (daughter born 2010 and sons born 2008, 2013, 2018) died. A woman, mother of children (1985) was rushed to a hospital in Shamalgan village.

    The preliminary version of the tragedy is carbon monoxide poisoning, police say.

    As for the only survivor of the tragedy, the woman breathes on her own. «Her condition is getting improved,» doctors say.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

