    Caravan Salon 2022 opens in Dusseldorf with record number of exhibitors

    28 August 2022 14:36

    DUSSELDORF. KAZINFORM The Caravan Salon 2022, the world's largest trade fair for motorhomes and caravans, kicked off in Dusseldorf, the capital city of German state North Rhine-Westphalia with the motto «connected through passion,» Xinhua reports.

    With 736 exhibitors from 34 countries, the Caravan Salon 2022 has more than 700 exhibitors for the first time. The fair runs from Aug. 26 to Sept. 4, and the organizers expect the number of visitors to exceed 200,000.

    In addition to motorhomes, caravans and campervans of all kinds, the Caravan Salon also presents associated services and the accessories from tent to leisure products. «The trend toward individual, nature-based vacations began long before the pandemic and will continue to influence the travel behavior of many people in the future,» said Daniel Onggowinarso, managing director of the German Caravanning Industry Association.


