Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News
Caravan Salon 2022 opens in Dusseldorf with record number of exhibitors
28 August 2022 14:36

Caravan Salon 2022 opens in Dusseldorf with record number of exhibitors

DUSSELDORF. KAZINFORM The Caravan Salon 2022, the world's largest trade fair for motorhomes and caravans, kicked off in Dusseldorf, the capital city of German state North Rhine-Westphalia with the motto «connected through passion,» Xinhua reports.

With 736 exhibitors from 34 countries, the Caravan Salon 2022 has more than 700 exhibitors for the first time. The fair runs from Aug. 26 to Sept. 4, and the organizers expect the number of visitors to exceed 200,000.

In addition to motorhomes, caravans and campervans of all kinds, the Caravan Salon also presents associated services and the accessories from tent to leisure products. «The trend toward individual, nature-based vacations began long before the pandemic and will continue to influence the travel behavior of many people in the future,» said Daniel Onggowinarso, managing director of the German Caravanning Industry Association.


Read also
Typhoon Noru kills 10 in Philippines
Russia records 40,017 daily COVID-19 cases, 111 deaths — crisis center
COVID admissions back up, by 5.6%, after two straight drops – ANSA
International tourists spent $2.7 bi in Brazil Jan–Jul
Gamaleya Research Institute reveals number of Sputnik V doses produced worldwide
Three injured in blast on market square in Germany
Hurricane Ian knocks out power in Cuba ahead of Florida landfall
Int'l tourist arrivals almost triple in Jan-July: UN
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan takes interest in converting coal power plants into gas - PM
2 Saudi Arabia launches unified electronic platform 'Nusuk' to facilitate pilgrims
3 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
4 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
5 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum

News

Archive