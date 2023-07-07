Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 443.99 eur/kzt 497.8

    rub/kzt 4.89 cny/kzt 61.88
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Accidents

    Car-truck collision kills 4 in Aktobe region

    7 July 2023, 12:45

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Four people died as a result of a road accident in Aktobe region on July 6, Kazinform learned from Polisia.kz.

    The tragedy occurred on the 1,235km of Samara-Shymkent highway, in the territory of Shalkar district.

    34-year-old driver of Hyundai Sonata could not make his car and smashed into Iveco Magirus truck, which was driving on the oncoming lane.

    The driver of Hyundai and his three passengers aged 20 and 23 died at the scene of the accident.

    An investigation has been launched.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Aktobe region Road accidents
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    3 girls drown in Irgiz River in Aktobe region
    Head of Khromtau district appointed in Aktobe region
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan, Jordan discuss cooperation in renewable energy
    2 Astana suffers devastating defeat in Croatia in UEFA Champions League
    3 Burning Quran is impermissible provocation – Tokayev
    4 N Kazakhstan to overhaul 49 education facilities in 2023
    5 Unsteady weather persists in Kazakhstan Jul 26