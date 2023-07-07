Car-truck collision kills 4 in Aktobe region

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Four people died as a result of a road accident in Aktobe region on July 6, Kazinform learned from Polisia.kz.

The tragedy occurred on the 1,235km of Samara-Shymkent highway, in the territory of Shalkar district.

34-year-old driver of Hyundai Sonata could not make his car and smashed into Iveco Magirus truck, which was driving on the oncoming lane.

The driver of Hyundai and his three passengers aged 20 and 23 died at the scene of the accident.

An investigation has been launched.