Car-train crash kills six in Zhambyl region

TARAZ. KAZINFORM Six people died as a result of collision of a passenger train and Audi car in Zhambyl region, Kazinform learned from Polisia.kz.

The tragedy occurred on November 1 at 08:55 at the railway crossing in Karassu village of Merke district. Six people died as a result of the accident.

An investigation is underway.