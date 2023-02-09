Car repair shop fire destroys two vehicles in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A fire at a car repair shop in the Kazakh capital completely destroyed two vehicles, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The fire at the car repair shop in Ainakol Street reportedly started at 13:55 pm Astana time. The car repair shop adjacent to a single-family house caught fire. It covered an area of 200 square meters.

Two vehicles in the car repair shop were completely destroyed by the blaze.

Firefighters dispatched to the scene managed to stop the flames from spreading to neighboring houses.

The fire was contained by 14:44 pm and fully extinguished by 15:25. No casualties or injuries were reported.





Screen from video



