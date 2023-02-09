Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.68 eur/kzt 478.03

    rub/kzt 6.05 cny/kzt 65.26
Weather:
Astana+1+3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Accidents

    Car repair shop fire destroys two vehicles in Astana

    9 February 2023, 17:23

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A fire at a car repair shop in the Kazakh capital completely destroyed two vehicles, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The fire at the car repair shop in Ainakol Street reportedly started at 13:55 pm Astana time. The car repair shop adjacent to a single-family house caught fire. It covered an area of 200 square meters.

    Two vehicles in the car repair shop were completely destroyed by the blaze.

    Firefighters dispatched to the scene managed to stop the flames from spreading to neighboring houses.

    The fire was contained by 14:44 pm and fully extinguished by 15:25. No casualties or injuries were reported.


    Screen from video

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Astana Incidents
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana firefighters evacuate 125 people from residential complex on fire
    Firefighters battling massive fire in Florida
    Popular
    1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
    2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
    3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
    4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
    5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022