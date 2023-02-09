Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Accidents

Car repair shop fire destroys two vehicles in Astana

9 February 2023, 17:23
Car repair shop fire destroys two vehicles in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A fire at a car repair shop in the Kazakh capital completely destroyed two vehicles, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The fire at the car repair shop in Ainakol Street reportedly started at 13:55 pm Astana time. The car repair shop adjacent to a single-family house caught fire. It covered an area of 200 square meters.

Two vehicles in the car repair shop were completely destroyed by the blaze.

Firefighters dispatched to the scene managed to stop the flames from spreading to neighboring houses.

The fire was contained by 14:44 pm and fully extinguished by 15:25. No casualties or injuries were reported.


Screen from video


Related news
Astana firefighters evacuate 125 people from residential complex on fire
Firefighters battling massive fire in Florida
Теги:
Astana   Incidents   
Read also
2 dead, 3 injured after train hits vehicle in Los Angeles
Head-on collision kills 2 in W Kazakhstan rgn
Moderate quake shakes southern Iran
Astana firefighters evacuate 125 people from residential complex on fire
Kazakh capital to build 13 schools this year
Astana needs to open 10 new schools annually - education authorities
Four killed in car crash in Kyzylorda region
1st art exhibition to support cancer patients unveiled in Kazakh capital
News Partner
Popular
1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022

News