Car on fire crashes into police car in Almaty

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
27 August 2020, 17:16
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A driver of the burning car found dead after crashing into a police car in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

On August 27, the Nissan Premiere vehicle heading north on Dulati Str. crashed into the police car parked on a traffic island on Al-Farabi Avenue, leading the latter to hit the Mercedes.

One of the policemen was rushed into the No.7 city clinical hospital after being seriously injured.

The firefighters put out the burning Nissan Premiere, inside of which a man’s body was found.

An inquiry as to what caused the fire and into the circumstance of the accident has been initiated.


