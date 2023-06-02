Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Car market up 23% in May in Italy

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
2 June 2023, 16:45
Car market up 23% in May in Italy Photo: ansa.it

ROME. KAZINFORM - In May, 149,411 cars were registered in Italy, an increase over the same month in 2022 of 23.1%, the transport ministry said Thursday, Kazinform cites ANSA.

In the first five months of the year there were 702,339 registrations, an increase over the same period in 2022 of 26.1%.

The Stellantis Group sold 48,997 cars in May, 3.1% more than the same month in 2022.

The share is down from 39.2% to 33.1%. In the first five months of 2023, the group's registrations are 236,012, 14.4% more than the same period last year with the share at 33.7% compared to 37%.


Transport   World News  
