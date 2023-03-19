Car falls off overpass following crash in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Several people were rushed to hospital following a two-car road accident in Alatau district, Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The accident occurred at the junction of Ryskulov Avenue and Kuderin Street.
The city’s police department said in a statement that the Volkswagen car collided with the Toyota car while changing lanes. The latter was sent off the overpass.
A driver and five passengers of Toyota car were taken to hospital.
An investigation has been launched, said the department.