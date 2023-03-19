Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Car falls off overpass following crash in Almaty

19 March 2023, 19:12
Car falls off overpass following crash in Almaty Photo: t.me/kris_p_almaty_official

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Several people were rushed to hospital following a two-car road accident in Alatau district, Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The accident occurred at the junction of Ryskulov Avenue and Kuderin Street.

The city’s police department said in a statement that the Volkswagen car collided with the Toyota car while changing lanes. The latter was sent off the overpass.

A driver and five passengers of Toyota car were taken to hospital.

An investigation has been launched, said the department.


