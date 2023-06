Car crashes into river in Almaty region

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A car flew off a road into a river in Karasai district of Almaty region.

According to Kazinform correspondent, the traffic accident was registered in Karasai region. Police officers continue to work at the scene.

Two men, born in 1982 and 1988, were killed in the road accident. A pre-trial investigation has been launched.