22 August 2022 14:32

Car catches on fire in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A car caught on fire in Nur-Sultan today in the morning, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The accident occurred at 09:57 am at the intersection of Shakarim Kudaiberdiuly and Ili streets, as Volkswagen Passat caught on fire. When a firefighting brigade arrived at the scene, they saw the car's burning engine block and passenger compartment. The fire was extinguished at 10:15 am, local emergencies department says.