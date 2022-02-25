Capital to celebrate 100th anniversary of legendary Roza Baglanova

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Opera will celebrate an important event in the cultural life of the country – the 100th anniversary of the great Kazakh soprano, People’s Artist of Kazakhstan, People’s Hero of Kazakhstan, People’s Artist of the USSR Roza Baglanova. The anniversary concert Assyl Arman will be held on March 30 at the Baiseitova Chamber Hall, Kazinform has learnt from the Astana Opera’s press service.

A premiere of a new concert series Immortal Amadeus and an eventful Children’s Classical Music Week await the adult theatregoers as well as the youngest listeners.

«People’s favorite Roza Baglanova is a national symbol of an entire era. She took the stage together with outstanding performers of the global scale, was personally acquainted with many international statesmen and public figures, and made a great contribution to the development and popularization of Kazakh folk music and the work of Kazakh composers. A very important page in Rosa Baglanova’s biography was her frontline concerts, which were a huge success. In the summer of 1941, she was sent to the Moscow Conservatory, but the war broke out and she went to the frontline. As part of a brigade of artists, she performed for the troops right on the frontlines and took part in the Victory Concert in Berlin,» Azamat Zheltyrguzov, Astana Opera’s opera company director, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, said.

For selflessness and personal courage during the Great Patriotic War, Roza Baglanova was awarded the medals «For Battle Merit» and «For Victory over Germany». After the war, she returned to the big stage, becoming one of the most famous singers who enjoyed nationwide popularity. She was the first Kazakh artist to receive wide recognition in the USSR. Even today, Roza Baglanova’s creative path steers Astana Opera’s young soloists and already established masters of the stage towards new achievements.

«Having devoted 70 years of her life to the stage, Roza Baglanova toured abroad a lot, performing concerts in 54 countries. The versatility of her talent inspires particular admiration. In addition to a busy career as a singer, Roza Baglanova dipped her toe in cinematic art, and also became the author of an autobiographical book in the Kazakh language,» pianist Raushan Beskembirova, the opera house’s musical consultant, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, said.

All Kazakhstanis know about Roza Baglanova’s talent as a singer. At all times, she was highly appreciated by the people. She received the highest state awards, both in the Soviet period and in the years of independence. Among these are the titles of the People’s Hero «Halyq Qaharmany», and four times the People’s Artist of different countries, a large number of the highest orders, medals and awards, prizes and diplomas of international competitions and festivals. Many books were written about the great singer, poems were composed, films were made, and her name was included in the first issue of the Anglo-American encyclopedia «Who’s Who» about women of the world.

«All the merits of this heroic personality are hard to count. Today she is an example and a source of inspiration for all of us – performers of both classical and contemporary genres. This spring evening of March 30, Astana Opera’s soloists will pay tribute to the legend of the national musical art by performing works from Roza Baglanova’s extensive repertoire,» Azamat Zheltyrguzov shared.

In addition, the billboard of the Baiseitova Chamber Hall for March also features a lot of exciting musical evenings for adult and children’s audiences. Thus, on March 2, the musicians of the State Trio of the Republic of Kazakhstan FORTE-TRIO, headed by the famous pianist Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Timur Urmancheyev, will perform a concert Do You Like Brahms?.

On March 31, another popular Kazakh collective – the Gaziza Zhubanova State String Quartet, artistic director – the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Yernar Myntayev (cello), will offer the listeners an exciting program of the musical evening In the Stream of Time.

Music of the great classic Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart will be performed on March 9, 10 and 11 as part of a new concert series Immortal Amadeus. A concert Mozart Forever will take place on the first evening. The opera house’s Chamber Orchestra conducted by Ruslan Baimurzin and soloists, violinist Anel Shakirova and violist Akhmet Sultanov, will present the brilliant Austrian composer’s Sinfornia Concertante for violin, viola and the orchestra of the residents and guests of the capital.

On the second evening, there will be a bright premiere for wind music aficionados. Serenade No. 10 in B-flat major for winds and double bass (KV361), known as «Gran Partita», will be performed for the first time in Kazakhstan. An evening of violin sonatas Music by Candlelight, performed by the principal first violin of the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Bagdat Abilkhanov and pianist Saltanat Abilkhanova, will conclude the series.

On March 4 and 5, young, promising performers – the Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendees will present their talents to the capital’s audience in two engrossing concert programs Passion for Opera and The Brilliance of Bel Canto. On March 15, fans of exquisite European music are invited to the evening In French Style. On March 21 and 22, the concerts Qosh Keldin, Nauryz will be dedicated to the holiday of spring renewal of nature, fertility and friendship.

On March 19, as part of a popular project the PICCOLO Theatre, the Astana Opera Chamber Orchestra and opera company soloists will present Gaetano Donizetti’s spectacular comic opera Don Pasquale directed by Ala Simonishvili. Together with masterful vocals and excellent acting, the audience will be especially pleased with the designer Manana Gunia’s colourful sets and costumes.

From March 23 to 28, a busyawaits the youngest theatregoers. As part of the project, fascinating performances in the Kazakh and Russian languages will be held at the Baiseitova Chamber Hall:), Sergei Prokofiev’s symphonic fairytale, Camille Saint-Saëns’ zoological fantasy(in the Baroque Hall), Tleugazy Beissembek’s musical fairytale