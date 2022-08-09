Capital investments into defence in Kazakhstan doubled

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Capital investments into public administration and defence sector as well as compulsory social security in Kazakhstan in the first six months of 2022 reached KZT 38.8 bln that is 2.2 times more as compared to the previous year, Finprom.kz reads.

In the first half of 2021 investments into the sector made KZT 17.9 bln (minus 34% over the year). The most investments fall on Turkestan region up to 13.8 bln that is 4.3 times more. The capital city with 7.5 bln takes the lead in investments, while Almaty reports a growth of 2.3 time up to KZT 4.7 bln. Shymkent wraps out the top three with 37 mln of investments (minus 84.5% over the year).

52.9% of capital investments or KZT 20.5 bln were allocated form the republican budget that is 5.3 times more against the previous year. KZT 17.1 bln was provided by the local budget (plus 28.6% over the year), KZT 916 mln from own funds of enterprises and KZT 280.7 mln accounted for borrowed funds.



