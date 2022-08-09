Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Capital investments into defence in Kazakhstan doubled
9 August 2022 10:35

Capital investments into defence in Kazakhstan doubled

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Capital investments into public administration and defence sector as well as compulsory social security in Kazakhstan in the first six months of 2022 reached KZT 38.8 bln that is 2.2 times more as compared to the previous year, Finprom.kz reads.

In the first half of 2021 investments into the sector made KZT 17.9 bln (minus 34% over the year). The most investments fall on Turkestan region up to 13.8 bln that is 4.3 times more. The capital city with 7.5 bln takes the lead in investments, while Almaty reports a growth of 2.3 time up to KZT 4.7 bln. Shymkent wraps out the top three with 37 mln of investments (minus 84.5% over the year).

52.9% of capital investments or KZT 20.5 bln were allocated form the republican budget that is 5.3 times more against the previous year. KZT 17.1 bln was provided by the local budget (plus 28.6% over the year), KZT 916 mln from own funds of enterprises and KZT 280.7 mln accounted for borrowed funds.


Related news
Kazakhstan’s wool exports grew by 3.8 times
Read also
Over 600,000 studied at Kazakhstani universities this year
Over 320 new kindergartens to be opened in Kazakhstan – Minister
Smailov instructs to speed up realization of G4 City project in Almaty rgn
Kazakh, Chinese law-enforcers jointly fight terrorism, extremism and cyber crime
Persian Gulf countries interested in investing in Kazakhstan
PM holds video conference with Domestic Entrepreneurs Council members
9 more Kazakhstani companies to export horse meat to Japan
Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
Popular
1 Kazakh, Chinese law-enforcers jointly fight terrorism, extremism and cyber crime
2 Kazakhstan and India set to clash at 44th Chess Olympiad 2022
3 Scorching heat to grip west of Kazakhstan
4 11 rgns of Kazakhstan put on storm alert
5 Smailov instructs to speed up realization of G4 City project in Almaty rgn

News

Archive