Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Economy

Capital investment to rise up to 30% to GDP by 2025

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 September 2020, 11:08
Capital investment to rise up to 30% to GDP by 2025

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will introduce strategic investment agreements pursuant to the President’s task to provide legislative stability.

«Amendments will be inserted to the Entrepreneurship and Tax Codes, and Law on Special Economic Zones,» 1st Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov told an online briefing at the Government.

«The pool of investment projects will be formed. Strategic agreements will be concluded with investors The AIFC potential will be actively involved during realization of investment projects.

The volume of capital investment will grow up to 30% to GDP by 2025,» he resumed.


Government of Kazakhstan   Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning