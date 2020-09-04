Capital investment to rise up to 30% to GDP by 2025

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will introduce strategic investment agreements pursuant to the President’s task to provide legislative stability.

«Amendments will be inserted to the Entrepreneurship and Tax Codes, and Law on Special Economic Zones,» 1st Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov told an online briefing at the Government.

«The pool of investment projects will be formed. Strategic agreements will be concluded with investors The AIFC potential will be actively involved during realization of investment projects.

The volume of capital investment will grow up to 30% to GDP by 2025,» he resumed.