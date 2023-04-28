Go to the main site
    Capital and 7 rgns of Kazakhstan to brace for frosts

    28 April 2023, 19:38

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Low temperatures are predicted in the capital and five regions of Kazakhstan in the coming days, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet, the National Weather Agency.

    North Kazakhstan region is to brace for -1C frosts in the north in the nighttime on April 29. Temperatures are to drop to -2-7C in most parts of the region in the nighttime on April 30-May 2.

    -3-5C frosts are forecast for Astana city in the nighttime on April 30-May 3.

    Akmola region is to see temperatures drop to -1-6C in the nighttime on April 30-May 3.

    Aktobe region is to expect ground frosts of -2C in the north on April 30-May 2.

    Karaganda region is to brace for -2-7C frosts in the north on April 30-May 2, and in most parts in the nighttime on May 3.

    Kostanay region is to see temperatures fall to -3C in the north in the nighttime on April 30-May 2.

    Pavlodar region is to expect -2-7C frosts in the north and west on April 30, and in most parts in the nighttime on May 1-3.

    -3C temperatures are predicted in the north and east of Ulytau region in the nighttime on April 30-May 3.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

